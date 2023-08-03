WOODLAND — Broadband and connectivity issues have been plaguing the Clearfield and Moshannon Valley areas, particularly in the more rural municipalities, and Bradford Township supervisors have been trying to take action on this matter.
The Clearfield County Commissioners have held two separate broadband meetings in recent weeks and while the idea is still in the preliminary stages, there is hope that better broadband could be coming to the township with the help of Verizon Wireless.
There are areas within the county that are higher on the priority list regarding this matter, but Bradford is on their list of municipalities to watch.
The arrival of better broadband in the county is going to come in stages. Stage one will be bringing better connectivity to the lesser-serviced areas of the county. Then, in the second stage, areas like Bradford Township will be receiving help.
The internet will be FIOS-based and Verizon will help front a portion of the money needed to pay for this project.
More information will be given on this matter at future Bradford Township meetings.