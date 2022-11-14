OSCEOLA MILLS — Masonic Lodge 515 Free and Accepted Masons of Osceola Mills is hosting a benefit breakfast for Larry “Skip” Matthews on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7 to 10 a.m. The lodge is located at the corner of Lingle Street and Coal Street. Meals are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, eat-in or take-out available.

