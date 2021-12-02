ALTOONA — The Cambria-Clearfield-Blair County Beekeepers will meet in Blair County on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Lighthouse in Altoona. This is the Christmas social. Bring a dish to share and a small gift for bee bingo. No fee charged! Need not be a beekeeper to attend. For more information, please call 814-472-7637 or email pigeonflyr@verizon.net.
