COALPORT — George Korlinchak Jr. of Blain City has announced his candidacy for the Glendale School District School Board.
Korlinchak is running as a write-in candidate for the four-year term in Beccaria Township. Korlinchak seeks to be elected to the school board to ensure parents have a say in their children’s education and medical choices. Korlinchak has experienced frustration with the current board due to what he feels is a lack of transparency and communication from the directors.
Korlinchak wants to create a more inviting environment so that all community members feel comfortable voicing their opinions and concerns. Korlinchak opposes the state mandates that require students to wear face coverings, and is worried that COVID-19 vaccines may also be mandated soon.
Korlinchak believes that it is time for the board to start pushing back against the Wolf Administration’s health mandates. Korlinchak prioritizes children’s mental and physical health and well-being over all else, including money.