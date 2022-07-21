Clearfield Baseball/Softball Association lost all of its equipment when the roof at the former Bayer Building in Hyde collapsed on Monday.
The association kept its batting cages in the building and they were destroyed when the roof collapsed, Ron Porter of the Clearfield Baseball/Softball Association said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Supervisors.
“We lost everything,” Porter said.
Porter said it is a big loss for the area because approximately 400 to 500 children from throughout the region used the facility and batting cages year round.
He noted that extracurricular activities are important to area youth because it helps to keep them from getting into trouble and helps them stay motivated for school.
“And we, right now, are an association with no money, no building and no equipment,” Porter said.
Porter said the Starz Cheerleading group, which was also located in the building, is holding a fundraiser and will be splitting the funds raised 50/50 with the baseball/softball association.
Porter, who is also a member of the Lawerence Township Recreation Park board, asked if the township could financially assist the association in renting a building. He said when the township decided it was going to sell the Bayer Building, supervisors allocated $10,000 toward the recreation park to perhaps assist in constructing a new building to be used by the baseball/softball association. He asked the supervisors if they could use some of that money to rent a building.
Porter said in a telephone interview on Thursday that he has not yet received an answer from the supervisors on whether this could be done.
Porter said he doesn’t yet know how much it would cost to replace the two batting cages that were destroyed in the collapse, but he said he hopes to have some estimates available next week.