Clearfield Area Baseball/Softball Association is seeking help in finding a new building to hold batting cages in the wake of the Bayer Building roof collapse.
On July 22, a portion of the roof collapsed on the former Bayer Building in Hyde, destroying the non-profit baseball/softball association’s batting cages.
The organization had just signed a three-year lease with the building’s owner, Joe Aveni, President Sid Lansberry of the baseball/softball corporation said in a telephone interview.
They are now looking for a new location to temporarily rent in the Clearfield area to house batting cages until a permanent location can be found, Lansberry said.
“We are reaching out to the community for suggestions or ideas,” Lansberry said.
Lansberry said hundreds of children throughout the area used the batting cages.
“And now we are left with nothing,” Lansberry said. “We are back to square one. We have no equipment, no building and very little money.”
He said they need a space that is at least 80 feet by 60 feet and has a ceiling height of at least 12 feet, Lansberry said.
They also have to replace their batting cages, and Lansberry estimated it will cost about $5,000 to $10,000 to set up new batting cages in a building, which includes equipment, carpeting, etc.
Ordinarily, the baseball/softball corporation would have its batting cages open starting in December through May so children have a place to practice during winter months. The association would like to have a new location in place by then, Lansberry said.
Anyone who has suggestions for a new location is asked to call Lansberry at 814-762-4512. Donation checks for new equipment can be mailed to Clearfield Area Baseball/Softball, 411 Turnpike Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830.