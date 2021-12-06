PHILIPSBURG — With a handful of newly elected members, Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board chose Tim Bainey as president for the 2022 calendar year.
There are plenty of new faces for the year as Bainey, Shawnna Baney-Shaw, Dustin Minarchick, Tiffany Warlow and Richard Wood were administered the oath of office at a reorganization meeting. Nancy Lamb was the only incumbent who took the oath.
Bainey was nominated by Todd Jeffries for the role of president. Four board members — Linda Bush, Minarchick, Warlow and Wood — voted against the action. Estelle Bowman will serve as vice-president with the same four opposed.
Although Minarchick was nominated as legislative liaison for the calendar year 2022, he declined the position. He will serve in a leadership role as board treasurer. Warlow will serve as legislative liaison.
Baney-Shaw will serve as Pennsylvania School Boards Association liaison for the 2022 year. Jeffries accepted the position of Clearfield County Career & Technology Center representative through Dec. 2024. Bowman will be CCCTC alternate representative.
Although Jeffries nominated Warlow as CIU10 representative through Dec. 2024, she declined the position. Finding no interest in the position, the board will bring up the matter at the January 2022 voting meeting. Similar action was taken regarding the CIU10 alternate representative position.
The board discussed changing board meeting times to Mondays due to sports. However, the second Monday remains unavailable due to CCCTC meetings.
The board decided to approve the proposed schedule with committee meetings usually every second Tuesday and voting meetings typically the fourth Tuesday. The calendar was approved but may be revised in January.
The recently elected individuals replaced the outgoing group, which consisted of Dana Droll, Mary Ellen Holden, Susan McGee, Jennifer Romano and Ross Williams. At a meeting in November, Superintendent Gregg Paladina thanked the departing board members for their service.
“Some of them came in when I started nine years ago,” Paladina said. “They’ve done a lot for this district.”