Thomas Harley Peters, 36, who was employed as an auto mechanic, was sentenced to state prison for stealing a vehicle from a customer, setting another vehicle on fire and fleeing and resisting arrest.
Peters pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by unlawful taking, flight to avoid apprehension, and arson — all of which are felonies of the third degree; and resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree.
Peters’ attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said although the plea is for a minimum of one year, she is asking for a maximum sentence of less than two years to allow Peters to serve his sentence in county jail so he can continue working under work release.
Peters is employed by Hile’s Garage. The employer asked that he be given a county sentence and said he would continue to employ him as a mechanic and said Peters just needs to stop using methamphetamine.
However, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman said he wasn’t pleased that Peters fought with police and caused one officer to be injured. He said the arson charge was the deciding factor and sentenced Peters to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years in state prison.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Jan. 11, Lawrence Township Police discovered a Jeep that was set on fire in the area of Nelson and Weber roads. Only the shell of the vehicle was left as it was fully engulfed the night before.
The registration plate was still on the vehicle and police determined that the vehicle had been driven off-road during the night due to the numerous tracks in the fields in the area.
Police traced the ownership of the vehicle and discovered Peters had recently purchased the vehicle for $250.
During the investigation, a Clearfield Borough Police officer discovered a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria about 1,500 feet away on 104th Cavalry Road. The vehicle had become stuck in a ditch and someone had attempted to push it out, but was unsuccessful. Police believed the two incidents were related.
Police contacted the owner of the vehicle, who said the vehicle was supposed to be at Hile’s Garage getting repaired — and it had been there for approximately two months.
Police went to the garage and spoke to the owner who said he didn’t notice it earlier, but said he was missing a 2000 Crown Victoria. There was no signs of forced entry, but the owner said he left the keys on his desk.
The owner was asked by police if anyone was interested in the vehicle. He said there wasn’t, but said Peters had worked for him and he had recently overdosed on methamphetamine and he had to take him to the emergency room.
On March 31, two Lawrence Township Police officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Color Lane.
The caller was the owner of Hile’s Garage and said that Peters, who worked at his garage, was acting strangely and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He said Peters was working on a pickup truck when he took it without permission and drove it behind the garage.
The garage owner said he closed the back gate so Peters couldn’t escape.
The owner opened the gate to let the police into the back of the garage and they found found Peters in a field standing approximately 10 yards away from the pickup truck. When Peters saw the marked patrol car, he began to run.
The two officers pursued Peters on foot and one officer grabbed him, but he was able to escape causing the officer to fall. The police officer injured a wrist in the fall and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
Peters was able to escape and police requested assistance from Clearfield Borough Police, Curwensville Borough Police and Clearfield-based state police in searching for him. Police received a call from Peters’ sister, who said he was at her residence. She said Peters was attempting to steal an ATV, but she had the keys and he was now hiding underneath her porch.
Police responded to the scene and pursued Peters on foot. The officers tackled Peters and brought him to the ground but he began to fight with the officers. Police were able to handcuff Peters and took him into custody.
Peters told police that he was surrounded by faces in the woods and they were going to kill him. He was taken to the Clearfield County Jail where staff found a small baggie of suspected crystal methamphetamine on his person.