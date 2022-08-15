Thomas Harley Peters, 36, who was employed as an auto mechanic, was sentenced to state prison for stealing a vehicle from a customer, setting another vehicle on fire and fleeing and resisting arrest.

Peters pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by unlawful taking, flight to avoid apprehension, and arson — all of which are felonies of the third degree; and resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree.

