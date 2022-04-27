Price increases have the Clearfield Municipal Authority looking at alternative materials for its new membrane filtration system at the Montgomery Run Reservoir.
CMA is looking at upgrades at the reservoir including upgrading the filters to a state-of-the-art membrane filtration system. On Tuesday, CMA Engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman of Altoona reported the new pilot study system is up and running.
Before CMA can install the new filter system, it first must complete a pilot study to make sure the new system would work at the reservoir.
Balliet said so far, the pilot system is working well.
However, due to supply chain issues, the materials used for the membrane filters PVDF (polyvinylidene difluoride) is in short supply, and its price has almost doubled from $1,800 to $3,200 per module.
Balliet said his fear is they complete the pilot study and DEP approves it and in two years when they go out for bid, to have the filters installed and there isn’t any PVDF available.
Balliet said the Pall Corporation, the manufacturer of the membrane filtration system, offered to study a second material as a plan B, which could be used in case PVDF isn’t available or is too expensive, and has offered to extend the study by another three months at no cost to the CMA. All lab testing and related costs would be covered by the Pall Corporation, Balliet said.
The pilot study is expected to be completed this summer. The system would then be designed and obtain its permits sometime next year, with construction starting in 2024 and completion in 2025 if funding is available.
The CMA is hoping to get federal infrastructure funding for the project.