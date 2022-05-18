Clearfield Municipal Authority recently viewed plans for a $12.6 million upgrade to its Lift Station No. 1 and sewer main replacement project.
Lift Station No. 1 is nearing the end of its useful life and it has a Combined Sewer Overflow outlet that discharges raw sewage into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River during rain events. The project would bring that section of the sanitary sewer system into compliance with state Department of Environmental Protection requirements to stop the discharge of sewage into the river, CMA Engineer Jim Balliet of Altoona-based Gwin, Dobson & Foreman said.
Clearfield has issues with storm water infiltrating the sanitary sewer system, which overloads it during rain events, forcing the CMA to discharge the sewage into the river to prevent it from backing up into homes and businesses.
Balliet said the project would replace Lift Station No. 1, as well as replace about a half a mile of forced main sewer lines and about two miles of gravity sewer mains with larger diameter pipes.
Lift Station No. 1 is located behind CVS pharmacy in Clearfield Borough.
The problem is there is so much storm water entering the system, the current pipes aren’t large enough to transport the water to the sanitary sewer plant, Balliet said
He said the CMA could try to remove the excess water from entering the system, but the area involved is so large and includes roughly 5,000 homes and businesses — the CMA could work for 10-15 years trying to find all of the entry points. This would still not be done and DEP would not wait that long for CMA to correct the problem.
He said the best approach would be to enlarge the system to capture the water and transport it to the wastewater treatment plant.
On most days, he said the flow in the wastewater system is about a million gallons per day, but when it rains it increases to 10-15 million gallons per day, Balliet said.
He said the system would have a series of smaller pumps that would operate efficiently on most days, but when it rains there will be larger pumps that would turn on to transport the water to the plant.
Their intention is to get the preliminary design work completed to the extent that they can get the necessary permits for the project. Once they get the permits, CMA can apply to the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority in the hopes of getting federal infrastructure funding for the project, Balliet said.
If they receive funding, the earliest the project would go out for bid is next year. If the CMA doesn’t get funding, they will still have the permits completed and they could wait a few years to start the project to see if they could get other sources of funding.
He said when the CMA replaced its wastewater treatment plant in 2016, it was built to handle the extra storm water, as well as additional pollution controls to remove nitrogen and phosphorus from its discharge to meet and exceed federal Chesapeake Bay pollution requirements. And fortunately it came in on budget at $35 million, Balliet said. But with the current state of inflation it is difficult to estimate what the final price would be for the Lift Station No. 1 project.
The project is estimated to cost $12.6 million, but Balliet said that could change by next year. He said a few years ago they were estimating the project to cost about $10 million but prices have increased significantly since then and it is hard to tell what will happen with prices in the next year.
For example, he said DuBois is constructing a new wastewater treatment plant and was expecting it to cost about $62 million — but when they opened the bids earlier this month the lowest bid was $89 million.
CMA board Chairman Russell Triponey said the CMA should still be doing all it can to minimize the discharge of sewage into the river. He said so far, DEP has been lenient and hasn’t been fining them for discharging sewage into the river because they have been working on correcting the problem.
CMA Manager John Williams agreed and said the CMA continues to televise the sanitary sewer system to look for entry points of storm water and remove them.
In attendance were board members Greg Dixon, Melissa Campbell, Chuck Sheaffer, and Tripony, Solicitor John Ryan, Balliet and Williams. Board members Katie Penoyer and Wayne Smith were absent.