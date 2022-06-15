HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy DeFoor recently announced audit reports have been released for 13 volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in Allegheny, Berks, Cumberland, Centre, Dauphin, Erie, Lancaster, Schuylkill, Westmoreland and York counties.
In Centre County, Philipsburg Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association has findings of an unauthorized expenditure totaling $614; and failure to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster.
“Thousands of volunteer firefighters benefit from the state aid delivered through relief associations,” DeFoor said. “Our audits make sure they have the life-saving equipment, critical training and insurance they need to help keep Pennsylvanians safe.”
DeFoor applauded four VFRAs for having no audit findings.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs risk having future state aid withheld if they do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures. Relief associations are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support.