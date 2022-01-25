HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor on Tuesday announced the release of audit reports for 18 volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in 14 counties.
Findings in Clearfield County included:
- Curwensville Fireman’s Relief Association – One finding: A brokerage account was inappropriately registered using a federal Tax Identification Number that is not the VFRA’s current number.
- Goshen Township Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association – No findings.
“Our audits help to make sure that VFRAs are properly using state funds to help first responders protect communities and save lives,” DeFoor said.
DeFoor applauded the 10 VFRAs that had no audit findings.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.
In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs risk having future state aid withheld if they do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures.
Relief associations are separate legal entities from their affiliated fire departments.
Audit reports are available online using the links provided below, or at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.