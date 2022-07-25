HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy DeFoor on Monday announced the release of audits of 17 volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Columbia, Delaware, Erie, Greene, Huntingdon, Somerset, Tioga, Westmoreland and York counties.

In Clearfield County, Houtzdale Firemen’s Relief Association’s finding revealed inadequate association bylaws.

