HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy DeFoor on Monday announced the release of audits of 17 volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Columbia, Delaware, Erie, Greene, Huntingdon, Somerset, Tioga, Westmoreland and York counties.
In Clearfield County, Houtzdale Firemen’s Relief Association’s finding revealed inadequate association bylaws.
“Our audits help relief associations to properly manage state aid, from keeping accurate records to making sure every dollar spent is authorized by law,” DeFoor said. “State aid is intended to help volunteer firefighters remain safe as they protect our homes and communities.”
DeFoor applauded nine VFRAs for having no audit findings, an indication of compliance with the law.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.
In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs may have future state aid withheld if they do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures. Relief associations are legally separate from the fire departments they support.
The department is required by law to audit volunteer fire relief associations and municipal pension plans that receive state aid through the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.