HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy DeFoor recently announced audit reports have been released for nine volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in Cambria, Centre, Dauphin, Greene, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Westmoreland and York counties.
In Centre County, the audit of Snow Shoe Firemen’s Relief Association found noncompliance with prior audit recommendation – failure to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster.
“Relief associations provide vital support to Pennsylvania’s dedicated first responders,” DeFoor said. “Our audits make sure state aid is used to equip and protect volunteer firefighters.”
DeFoor applauded the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Firemen’s Relief Association, Dauphin County, for having no audit findings.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs may have future state aid withheld if they do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures. Relief associations are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support.
The department is required by law to audit volunteer fire relief associations and municipal pension plans that receive state aid through the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.