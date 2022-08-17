HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy DeFoor recently announced audit reports have been released for nine volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in Cambria, Centre, Dauphin, Greene, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Westmoreland and York counties.

In Centre County, the audit of Snow Shoe Firemen’s Relief Association found noncompliance with prior audit recommendation – failure to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster.

