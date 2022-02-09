HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor on Wednesday announced the release of audit reports for 34 volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in 26 counties.
In Clearfield County, LeContes Mills Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association had two findings:
- Unauthorized expenditure totaling $471;
- Failure to maintain a state sales tax exemption number, which expired in 2006.
“Relief associations provide vital support to Pennsylvania’s first responders and our audits make sure state aid is used to maximize public safety and protect firefighters,” DeFoor said.
DeFoor praised the 12 VFRAs that had no audit findings.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.
In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs risk having future state aid withheld if they do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures.
Relief associations are legally separate from the fire departments that they support.