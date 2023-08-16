The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging is pleased to offer the evidence-based Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program beginning Sept. 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday through Nov. 15, at the Clearfield Center for Active Living, now located at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church.
This low-impact physical activity program for seniors is proven to reduce pain and decrease stiffness. The sessions include gentle range-of-motion exercises that are suitable for every fitness level and ability. Led by a trained program leader, these enjoyable and motivational classes may be taken either standing or sitting in a chair. Older adults can benefit from this program by gaining an overall sense of well-being, increased quality of life, reduction in pain/inflammation, and increased social interaction.
Older adults interested in participating in the program must register by calling 814-765-2696 and ask for Connie. Registration must be completed by Sept. 5.