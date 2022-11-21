If you haven’t yet finalized your dessert list for Thanksgiving, you may want to add this recipe provided by senior students at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s culinary arts and food management class.
Instructor Sierra Maney said, “The recipe for apple crumble pie is one students found on their own by doing some research for homework. They chose this recipe because the cream cheese adds more flavor to the pie and it makes it rich. The cinnamon and sugar apples also go great with this type of crust. This type of crust would also be great for a pumpkin pie as well.”
Students have been working on baking pies and cakes. Maney said they have been perfecting their pie crust-making skills, just in time for an upcoming pie sale at the CCCTC.
“Students have come up with seven different baked goods that they want to sell including pumpkin pie, apple crumble pie, peach cobbler, strawberry pie, lemon meringue pie, pumpkin roll and brownie cookies,” Maney said. “Students then priced out all of the ingredients and then came up with a cost for the desserts. As the instructor, I wanted this project to be all done by them, from determining the cost of each recipes to developing an order guide. I believe it has taught the students responsibility and has been more rewarding for them as a class. With the funds that they are able to raise from the bake sale we are having t-shirts made for our class.”
Apple Crumble Pie
Pie crust:
Combine the flour, sugar and cinnamon together. Cut butter into a small dice.
Add butter and cream cheese to flour and use a pastry cutter to cut mixture into pea-sized pieces. Add the ½ cup of ice water and form into a dough.
Cut dough into two equal-sized pieces and roll out two pie crusts. Place the crusts into pie plates and place crusts in the refrigerator while the filling is prepared.
Apple filling:
Stir together the sugar, cinnamon and four and toss the apples in the mixture. Divide the apples into the two prepared crusts.
Crumble topping:
Stir the topping ingredients together. Divide and sprinkle each half over the apple mixture.
Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees and continue baking for an additional 45-55 minutes or until apples are cooked through and the pastry is golden.