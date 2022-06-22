The 9th annual Bloom and Berry Bash will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Clearfield.
The festival will be held on E. Market Street between 2nd and 3rd streets and on 3rd Street between Market Street and E. Locust Street.
There will be more than 80 crafters and food vendors at this year’s festival, Main Street Manager Sue Diehl said.
The arts and crafts booths will feature a wide array of items including arts and crafts, homemade jewelry, lotions, soaps and crochet items.
Food vendors will have menu items such as barbecue, sandwiches, fries, and ice cream, Diehl said.
There will also be kids games and several churches and non-profits will have booths at the festival as well, Diehl said.
DJ Studios Karate of Clearfield will have a demonstration at the Courthouse Square at 11:30 a.m. and musician Steve Kirsch will be performing from 1-3 p.m.