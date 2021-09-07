PATTON — Prince Gallitzin State Park will host its annual Apple Cider Festival and Craft Show on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Muskrat Beach Area 2.
The festival features over 100 craft vendors, 20 food vendors, live entertainment from the bands Ride the Song and Tree, hayrides, a petting zoo, chainsaw carving, apple cider demonstrations, environmental education programs and more.
Admission is free with donations accepted for parking. All donations collected by the Friends of Prince Gallitzin State Park will go toward supporting projects and events for the park.
In effort to alleviate traffic, there will be buses shuttling people from Prince Gallitzin Marina to the festival area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both shuttle services are free, with donations being accepted.
Individuals requiring ADA parking, with large strollers or pets will be instructed to park at the Muskrat Beach Area.
For more information, contact Park Manager Jessica Lavelua at 814-674-1000 ext. 103 or by email at princegallitzinsp@pa.gov.