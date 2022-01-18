President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman was re-elected as chairman of the prison board at its reorganizational meeting yesterday.
Commissioner John Sobel was re-elected vice-chairman and Controller Robert Edwards Jr. was elected secretary.
Sobel was also elected chairman of the personnel committee and Sheriff Micheal Churner and Edwards were also elected to the committee.
In other business, Warden David Kessling provided the monthly housing report for December
According to Kessling, the jail began the month with 157 inmates, 76 were committed, 92 were released, there was 4,379 prisoner days served, average daily in-house population 141, average daily total population 148 and the jail ended with 126 inmates.
Currently there are 146 inmates at the jail, Kessling said.
For the Intermediate Punishment Program there are 26 on home detention, 42 on supervised bail, for a total of 1,680 inmate days saved.
Kessling reported the work release program recently restarted after being suspended due to COVID-19 reasons and there are currently three inmates on work release.