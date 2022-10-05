Lawrence Township Supervisors recently received a request for more funding from the Clearfield Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority.
Authority Chairman attended the meeting to ask for an increase in funding to deal with rising costs. Shultz said he is asking supervisors and the Clearfield Borough Council to at least restore their funding to $10,000 each in 2023.
He said both municipalities used to give the airport $10,000 per year, but last year, each only gave $5,000.
“We as a board deem that to be woefully inadequate for a joint municipal airport authority,” Shultz said.
Shultz said the airport’s costs have increased substantially recently, but they have a limited ability to increase revenues.
He said increasing rental rates on the hangars or increasing the fuel costs at the airport would be counterproductive because their prices are in line with other airports in the area and they have to be competitive or risk seeing a decrease in business.
Due to rising fuel costs, the airport has decreased its profit margin on fuel to remain competitive with other airports, causing its revenues from fuel to go down.
In just nine months, Shultz said the airport has seen significant increases in mandatory expenses such as engineering fees, electricity, bookkeeping fees, and insurance costs.
“We’ve got shortfalls coming,” Shultz said.
For the first six months of the year he said the airport’s insurance costs for liability and auto have increased by 11 percent, and its electricity costs are up 8 percent.
This year, the airport’s fuel oil costs are increasing by 100 percent.
Due to the pandemic, the airport delayed performing maintenance on equipment during 2020 and 2021 — which is now coming due. For example, the airport has had a fuel pump motor that is roughly 30 years old that has failed and needs to be replaced because they can’t get spare parts for it anymore. It will cost almost $5,000 to replace it.
“We need you to support the local airport, which you partially own,” Shultz said to the supervisors.
He noted that the airport is extremely important not only to the local economy but to the safety of area residents. He said when people are airlifted for medical emergencies, they are usually being transported by Stat MedEvac, which is stationed at the airport.
But, Shultz said, to keep the airport running and to keep companies like Stat MedEvac in Clearfield, the airport needs more funds.
“I’m hoping that you guys can find at least the ability to restore the funding to what it was a few years ago
Shultz also asked if there was a way the township and the borough and airport authority could consolidate some of its services to save money.
For example he said perhaps they could use the same solicitor and share the costs.
Shultz also said he saw that the township is going to get more Act 13 natural gas well impact fee money next year, and asked if the township could allocate some of that money to the airport.
Township Supervisor Randy Powell said Act 13 can only be used for certain costs such as road work, but said the township would look into whether those funds could be used for the airport.
Powell said the township too is struggling with rising costs but said supervisors are about to start work on next year’s budget and would consider the airport authority’s request.