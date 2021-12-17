Members of the Clearfield Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority asked Clearfield Borough to restore its funding to 2019 levels at Thursday night’s meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council.
Chairman David Schultz of the airport authority asked the borough council to return its annual contribution to the airport to $10,000 per year as it was two years ago.
He said the borough cut the allocation to $7,500 in 2021 and is reducing it again to $5,000 in its tentative 2022 budget.
He said Lawrence Township is also planning to reduce its funding to $5,000 next year.
The airport, like everyone else, is experiencing rising costs, and at $5,000 the borough’s allocation wouldn’t even pay for the airport’s insurance, Schultz stated.
Airport Manager Jerry Kaufield said the airport brings in a lot of business to the area. He said companies like Continental Carbonic Products, Inc. and Pennsylvania Grain Processing, LLC regularly use the airport. That translates into hotel stays and increased sales at local restaurants.
He said clients of companies like CNB Bank and Grice Gun Shop regularly use the airport, bringing in extra business to the area as well.
Plus he said a company from Gettysburg keeps aircraft at the airport several months every year to perform power line inspections.
He said the airport’s biggest user is STAT MedEvac, which provides medical helicopter services to the region.
If Clearfield would lose STAT MedEvac, local residents would see a significant decline in the quality of their health care as well as experience a loss of jobs and business.
STAT MedEvac has been extremely busy of late, probably because of the pandemic, Kaufield noted.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize how much goes on up there,” Kaufield said.
When asked why the airport’s allocation had been reduced, borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said the borough’s budget is extremely tight this year. She said the borough and the township both used to give the airport $5,000. It increased it several years ago because of some special projects going on at the airport.
The allocation stayed at $10,000 even though the projects were completed, so the borough decided to reduce it to $7,500 this year and bring it back to $5,000 next year.