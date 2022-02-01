HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor on Tuesday announced the release of audit reports for 19 volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in 14 counties, includin Clearfield County.
The following findings were noted in the Progress readership area:
- Mahaffey Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association in Mahaffey – Two findings: Untimely receipt and deposit of state aid received via Newburg Borough. Noncompliance with prior audit recommendation involving an unauthorized expenditure.
- Sentry Volunteer Fire Company Relief Association in Burnside – Finding: Failure to obtain a state sales tax exemption number.
“Relief associations provide vital support to Pennsylvania’s first responders,” DeFoor said. “Our audits make sure state aid is used to maximize public safety and protect firefighters.”
DeFoor applauded the eight VFRAs that had no audit findings.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.
In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs risk having future state aid withheld if they do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures.
Relief associations are separate legal entities from their affiliated fire departments.