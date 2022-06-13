HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor on Monday announced the release of audit reports for 25 municipal pension plans in Armstrong, Bucks, Centre, Crawford, Delaware, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, McKean, Montgomery and Schuylkill counties.
Both Philipsburg Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan and the Police Pension Plan were subject to audits.
- The Philipsburg Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan was administered in compliance with applicable state laws, regulations, contracts, administrative procedures, and local ordinances and policies, except with regard to a finding of incorrect pension benefit calculations.
- The Philipsburg Borough Police Pension Plan was administered in compliance with applicable state laws, regulations, contracts, administrative procedures, and local ordinances and policies, except with regard to a finding of incorrect pension benefit paid.
“Our audits make sure state pension aid is used as required by law, which helps to reduce financial burdens on local taxpayers,” DeFoor said.
The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.
