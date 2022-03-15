HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor recently announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in 11 counties.
In Clearfield County, the following audits were conducted:
- Lawrence Township Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association – Finding: Noncompliance with prior audit finding involving insufficient bond coverage.
- Westover Area Volunteer Company Relief Association – No findings.
- Clearfield Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association – No findings.
“Our audits help to ensure state aid funds are used in accordance with the law to help volunteer firefighters protect property and save lives,” DeFoor said.
DeFoor praised five VFRAs for having no audit findings.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2 percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.
In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs risk having future state aid withheld if they do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures.
Relief associations are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support.
Audit reports are available online using the links provided below, or at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.