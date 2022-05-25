HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audit reports for 36 municipal pension plans in Allegheny, Beaver, Bucks, Cambria, Clearfield, Crawford, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Snyder, Tioga, Wayne, Westmoreland, Wyoming and York counties.
In Clearfield County, Osceola Mills Borough Police Pension Plan was audited. The results indicated that the Osceola Mills Borough Police Pension Plan was administered in compliance with applicable state laws, regulations, contracts, administrative procedures, local ordinance and policies.
“Our audits make sure state pension aid is used as required by law, which helps to reduce financial burdens on local taxpayers,” DeFoor said.
State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2021, the Department of the Auditor General distributed a total of $317 million in aid to 1,492 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.