Additional details released in fatal Boggs Twp. crash

Clearfield-based state police have released additional details regarding a crash that killed two people and severely injured another on Tuesday morning.
Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on state Route 153/Crooked Sewer Road just south of Jericho Lane in Boggs Township at 9:57 a.m.
According to the report, police say for an unknown reason, a 69-year-old Madera man who was driving south in a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva traveled into the oncoming lane of traffic. The Chevrolet struck a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by a 78-year-old Brisbin man who was traveling northbound.
Police say the driver of the Nissan attempted to avoid collision with the Chevrolet by traveling onto the berm of the roadway, but was struck head-on.
A passenger in the Nissan, a 68-year-old Brisbin female, was pronounced dead on scene by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder. The driver of the Chevrolet was also pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver of the Nissan was transported via State MedEvac to UPMC Altoona trauma unit for treatment of serious injuries. His condition is unknown.
Police did not disclose the names of those involved in the crash.
The roadway was closed for several hours on Tuesday with assistance from Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. at the intersection of Bucketline Road while police investigated the crash.
Troopers were also assisted on scene by BJW Vol. Fire Co., Clearfield Vol. Fire Co. Station 1 and Clearfield EMS.