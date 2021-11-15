The lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union against Clearfield County over the proposed immigration detention center has been dropped.
Last month, ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a lawsuit in Clearfield County Court against the Clearfield County Commissioners for allegedly failing to follow the state Sunshine Law when the commissioners voted to approve contracts with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the private prison company GEO Group to reopen the Moshannon Valley Correctional Facility as a immigration detention center.
On Sept. 28, commissioners approved a resolution to be the service provider to the U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) for the Moshannon Valley Correctional Center to be an ICE detention center, and a second resolution to have the GEO Group to operate the facility on the county’s behalf.
The GEO Group had previously operated the facility for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, but that arrangement ended in March, resulting in about 300 employees losing their jobs. Many of those jobs will be returned when the facility becomes an immigration detention center.
The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of Timothy Smith and Yvonne Reedy, no addresses provided — and the immigrants’ rights group Juntos alleging the commissioners didn’t properly post the agenda 24 hours in advance of the Sept. 28 meeting.
However, the commissioners held another public meeting on Nov. 3 where the public had the opportunity to voice their opinions on the matter and afterward, the commissioners ratified both motions.
Chairman Commissioner John Sobel said the ACLU dropped the lawsuit because the second meeting provided the result the ACLU was seeking.