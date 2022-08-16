PHILIPSBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that its safety enhancement project on U.S. Route 322 near Philipsburg will feature milling operations Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 19. The project enhances safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections of Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53.

Starting Thursday, the contractor will be milling the existing roadway surface between Graham Station Road and the Intersection of Route 2024 (Pleasant Hill Road) in preparation for final paving the following week. The contractor intends to keep two lanes open as often as possible, but drivers are advised to anticipate periods where traffic is reduced to a single lane with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control. Drivers should build extra time into their travel schedules to compensate for these periods of intermittent flagging.

