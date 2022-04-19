The 45th annual Rosary March sponsored by the Clearfield St. Francis Chapter of the World Apostolate of Fatima will be held Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m. in the grove at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds in Clearfield.
The Rosary March will begin with the Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, immediately followed by the Rosary, Eucharistic Procession. It is not necessary that you process if you would like to remain seated or in your vehicle.
It is more important that we pray the Rosary pubicly together as a community to demonstrate our faith and love for Mary and her Son. This year’s prayer intentions will be for an increased faith and strength of all families attacked by Satan, an end to the war in the Ukraine, and the conversion of Russia as asked for by Our Lady of Fatima in July of 1917.
The Clearfield March was started by Mr. Bud Moore 45 years ago as a response to the appearance of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1917 to the three shepherd children of Fatima, Portugal. Her message of prayer and penance, especially the Rosary, and that God has entrusted peace of the world to Mary moved Moore to promote the Rosary by means of the Annual Rosary march. Our Lady of Fatima asks us to pray the Rosary every day in order to obtain peace in the world.
Our guest speaker at this year’s Rosary March will be the Rev. Fr. Mark Mastrian, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church in Force. Other highlights of the program include Crowning of the Erie Diocesan Pilgrim Virgin statue and Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament. The St. Francis Rosary and Altar Society will be present selling a variety of food. There will also be various booths where you can purchase books, religious goods, and snacks. Free literature will also be available. The event will be held rain or shine.
For more information about this Blessed event contact the President of the St. Francis Chapter of The World Apostolate of Fatima (The Blue Army) Bill Moore at 814-765-0171.