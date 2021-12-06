2022 dog licenses now available in Centre County
BELLEFONTE — Centre County Treasurer Colleen Kennedy announced that 2022 dog licenses will be available for purchase starting Monday, Dec.13, at the following locations throughout Centre County:
CENTRE COUNTY TREASURER’S OFFICE –Bellefonte
LYONS KENNELS –Bellefonte
VALLEY ACE HARDWARE –Milesburg
HOSTERMAN & STOVER HARDWARE –Millheim
ADRIAN’S DOG HOUSE –Pleasant Gap
PORT MATILDA BORO BUILDING –Port Matilda
PATTON TOWNSHIP BUILDING –State College
THE PET PUB –State College
WISCOY FOR ANIMALS –State College
HALFMOON TOWNSHIP OFFICE BLDG –Stormstown
The fee for an annual license remains at $8.50 for unaltered animals, or a reduced fee of $6.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered. Older adults and people with disabilities may be eligible for discounts. Lifetime licenses are available only from the Treasurer’s office for dogs that have permanent identification, such as a microchip or tattoo. The dog license application is simple and only requires owner contact information and details about the dog being licensed, including name, age, breed, and color.
“I’m so pleased to announce that this year, Centre County residents will also be able to purchase their dog licenses online,” Kennedy said. “The Bureau of Dog Law is excited for this development as well, because they know that when counties provide the option to conveniently license dogs online, license compliance improves substantially.” Centre County will be joining the vast majority of counties in the Commonwealth that offer online dog licensing. The link for online licensing will be
Kennedy offered the following reasons for dog licensing:
• It’s the law. A license is required for every dog, age three months and older.
• If a dog gets lost, a license is the best way to get them back. A license helps animal control and shelters identify a dog and its rightful owners.
• The cost of a license is less than the penalty for being caught without one. Owners who fail to license their dogs could face a fine of up to $300 for each unlicensed dog.
• License fees support animal control. The annual fee to license a dog helps keep shelters running and supports the work of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, which provides a number of vital services to protect dogs and the public.
Each year, the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement:
- enforces health and safety regulations in kennels by licensing operations and conducting inspections;
- helps to secure stray dogs, placing them in shelters until those that were licensed could be reunited with their owners;
- issues citations and files misdemeanor complaints for violations of the Dog Law, including failing to license dogs, abandoning dogs, and allowing them to run at large; and
- investigates dog bites, as well as investigating and monitoring dogs that are deemed dangerous by magisterial judges.
For more information, visit centrecountypa.gov/treasurer, call the Centre County Treasurer’s office at 814-355-6810, or email cbkennedy@centrecountypa.gov.