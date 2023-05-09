Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Joint Operation Committee is reevaluating its options after a building project estimate came in higher than expected — at a price tag of about $19 million.
Due to rising enrollment and aging facilities, the JOC had a feasibility study done on renovating and expanding the CCCTC building.
The school’s enrollment went from 373 students in 2016-17 to 501 this year.
At Tuesday night’s JOC meeting, Jerry Bankovich of KTH Architects presented the board with the findings.
Bankovich reported that the renovations and new additions would cost between $17,775,000 to $19,600,000.
Bankovich broke down the cost as follows:
- Site improvements, repair existing bituminous/concrete parking lot $200 to $250,000 and new bituminous/concrete $600 to $650,000 for a total of $800 to $900,000.
- Existing building renovations, which includes architectural improvements, HVAC upgrades, water and hot water main replacement, generator replacement, new electrical transformers, public address system, camera upgrades and general power upgrades for a total of $6,225,000 to $7,225,000.
- New additions, architectural $4,250, to $4,500,000, new storage building $2 million to $2.125 million, HVAC $3.7 million to $3.9 million, plumbing systems $300,000 to $350,000 and electrical systems $500 to $600,000 for a total of $10.75 million to $11,475,000.
Upon seeing the estimates, Superintendent of Record Terry Struble of the Clearfield Area School District said it isn’t realistic for the sending school districts to take on this much debt at this time. But he said some of the improvements have to be done.
For example, the school’s HVAC and hot water heater are past their life expectancy and have to be replaced, Struble said.
And although the CCCTC’s enrollment has increased dramatically in recent years, it is possible that they have reached its peak as the sending school districts are anticipating declines in enrollment.
Struble said the JOC will have to decide what their priorities are and what is the appropriate size of the project.
He said they would have to look at how to finance the project as the state is no longer reimbursing schools for building projects. But Struble said the CCCTC’s bond issue for its last renovation project will expire in two years, so they could structure the new bonds where the CCCTC wouldn’t make any debt payments until the old bonds expire; therefore, they could add some new construction without incurring higher debt payments.
JOC member Nathan Dotts of Moshannon Valley asked if the project could be done in phases. Bankovich said they could, but there would be additional complications because they don’t want to complete something and have to turn around and tear it out because of a new phase. He said they would have to work with the JOC to determine which portions to do first and how it would be accomplished efficiently.
Bankovich said one relatively simple upgrade would be the construction of a new storage building, which would allow the school to reallocate space inside the school currently used for storage space to program space.