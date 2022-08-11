SNOW SHOE (TNS) — A home was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night in the 1500 block of West Sycamore Road in Snow Shoe. There were no reported injuries to the residents of the home
The Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company was called to the house at about 8:30 p.m. for a report of a fire with possible entrapment. Snow Shoe Fire Chief Beau Martin said Thursday that no one was trapped inside the home when crews arrived.
Thirteen people were inside the home at the time of the fire — two adults and 11 children. A dog was originally thought to be trapped inside but was found on the property.
"All individuals, 13 in total, are all OK," Martin said. "They're going to be assisted by family members and the Red Cross."
The house had extensive damage and is thought to be a total loss, Martin said.
The fire was controlled by 9:23 p.m. and the fire marshal determined the cause to be electrical.
Citizens Hook and Ladder, Pine Glen, Undine and Howard fire companies were also called to the scene, along with Penelec and the Mountain Top Regional Water Authority.
