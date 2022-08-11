SNOW SHOE (TNS) — A home was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night in the 1500 block of West Sycamore Road in Snow Shoe. There were no reported injuries to the residents of the home

The Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company was called to the house at about 8:30 p.m. for a report of a fire with possible entrapment. Snow Shoe Fire Chief Beau Martin said Thursday that no one was trapped inside the home when crews arrived.

