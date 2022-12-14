For nearly 10 years, Wreaths Across America ceremonies have been held in Progressland.
This year, ceremonies are Saturday, Dec. 17 at Clearfield, Philipsburg and Ramey. More than 200 wreaths will be placed in the three locations.
“These are not Christmas wreaths but are a symbol of appreciation and gratitude for veterans’ service to us and to the country so that we can enjoy the freedoms we do today,” event Coordinator Robin Bowser said.
According to Bowser, the escort for the tractor trailer carrying the wreaths, made up of local fire companies, police and EMS will form in the parking lot behind St. Francis School Clearfield.
She said Tyson Foods truck driver Ken Elbe of Frenchville who has been transporting the wreaths for years, will not be participating in the local ceremonies this year because he was selected by the Wreaths Across America organization to be part of the convoy transporting wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
“This is a prestigious honor, not only to show respect for our veterans, but because only 12 trucks are selected each year to participate. But Ken plans to be back with us next year,” Bowser said. The wreaths will be transported Saturday by Tyson Foods Driver Keshon Patterson.
When it leaves Clearfield, the procession will travel to the veterans’ memorial at Philipsburg for a ceremony and then proceed through Osceola Mills, Houtzdale and Ramey, ending at Beulah Cemetery for the service that begins at noon.
The service will include military honors conducted by members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Stephen F. Kandrach Post 6321 of Smithmill and Houtzdale American Legion. The national anthem will be sung by Olivia Williams, she said.
Bowser said, “At this time of year when people are busy hustling and bustling and with the cold weather, not many of these veterans are remembered like they are on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. When each wreath is laid on Saturday, we ask people attending to say the veteran’s name aloud and thank them for their service. Veterans will never be forgotten if we do this small gesture. Veterans receiving wreaths served from the Civil War to the present. They are from all branches of service,” she explained.
“Thanks to the support of families and friends of resting veterans as well as generous support from some local organizations and businesses, all veterans will have a wreath placed on their graves again this year,” Bowser said.
Recently, staff at St. Francis held a dress-down day and will be donating the funds raised, $581, towards Beulah Cemetery’s Wreaths Across America project. Bowser said the funds from activities like that one are gratefully accepted. “It is because of generous acts like this we are able to continue to remember, honor, and teach about our veterans and those who continue to serve,” she explained.
“Getting sponsorship for each wreath is a year-long effort,” Bowser said, adding, “Beginning Saturday through Jan. 15, each wreath sponsored for 2023 will be matched by Wreaths Across America. Organizations are welcome to sponsor wreaths, as well as companies, groups, and individuals. Sponsors can request a wreath to be placed for a specific veteran in Beulah Cemetery when they submit their sponsorship form. Wreaths are $15 each.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when wreaths were placed at Arlington Cemetery by a wreath maker from Maine, Morrill Worcester, had a surplus of wreaths. The program became a national program in 2007 after people began hearing about wreaths being placed at Arlington National Cemetery with the Arlington escort.
As stated on its website, Wreaths Across America’s message is, “While we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, our servicemen and women sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year, to preserve our freedoms. And in many homes across the U.S., every day there is an empty seat for one who is serving, or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. That is why our mission to remember, honor and teach lasts all year long, far beyond the single day in December when wreath-laying ceremonies are held. All throughout the year, Wreaths Across America works in a number of ways to show veterans and their families that we will not forget—we will never forget.”