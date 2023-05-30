PITTSBURGH — The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Pennsylvania held its 126th Annual BusinessMeeting/Convention May 5-6 at the Pittsburgh Marriott North. The convention themewas “Light the Way.”
Attending from the area were three generations of the Richards family— Lois Richards, President of GFWC Curwensville, her daughter Carrie Wood, and granddaughter Maya Richards, who attended her first state convention.
GFWC Pennsylvania President Heide Cebrick presided over the two-day event.
In support of President Cebrick’s state project Operation “We’ve Got Their Six,” the meeting/convention opened with Keynote Speaker Karen Dunn, MSN, RN, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program Manager, Butler Veterans Administration Health Care System. Her topic provided information about services for patient care in the VA facility and community outpatient clinics.
GFWC Curwensville meets the first Tuesday of each month from September through June at the Curwensville Community Center. New members are currently being accepted for the fall.
Contact Membership Chairman Sandy Buhler at (814) 592-7618 or President Lois Richards (814) 236-3422.