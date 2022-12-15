For nearly 30 years, an ever-growing group of volunteers has made sure those who need a meal on Christmas Eve receive one.
The 27th annual Steve Livergood Jr. Christmas Eve dinner will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The After Dark, 309 N. Third St., Clearfield.
Free meals are available through delivery, dine-in or take-out. Meals can be delivered in Clearfield and the surrounding areas. Orders can be placed until Friday, Dec. 23, by calling 814-765-9846.
The meal includes ham, turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, stuffing and a roll.
The meal honors the memory of Steve Livergood Jr.
Livergood’s family, with the help of numerous organizations and residents, plan, cook and carry out the meal and wrap gift donations for needy families as a way of giving back to the community that helped them overcome the loss of Livergood Jr. and encouraged them during the difficult time.
The first dinner was held in 1995. Approximately 70 people received a meal and one family received Christmas gifts. The effort has become increasingly more substantial with enough food cooked and prepared to serve 1,000 meals. Last year, more than 50 turkeys, 40 hams, 1,382 stuffing balls, 1,500 rolls with butter, 15 cases of potatoes, six cases each of corn and gravy were prepared and for the meal.
In addition, volunteers deliver meals to various parts of Clearfield County — a practice that has been in place for several years.
The committee says the dinner is provided to those who have experienced personal setbacks through the loss of a job, a health issue or other tragedy or anyone who wants to enjoy a delicious dinner.
“This is what Christmas is all about. It’s not about us,” Steve Livergood said after expressing his gratitude to the many groups and individuals who donate time and talents and businesses and organizations who contribute food and funds to help make the meal come together.
“I am just so humbled by all these people who give their time, talents and efforts to ensure people, who want or need one, receive dinner,” Livergood said.