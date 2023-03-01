ALLPORT — Two local students lauded the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center for preparing them to join the workforce at a recent West Branch Area School Board meeting.
Instructor Jerome Mick, who has been at CCCTC for about 14 years, introduced two students, letting them talk about SkillsUSA, a national partnership of teachers, students and industry.
“Students like (Raven Myers and Jacob Doran) really put a prime example of how great kids really can be,” he said.
Myers, a senior at West Branch Area High School, praised CCCTC. She noted many students find the answer to the dreaded “what are your plans after high school” question at CCCTC.
She intends to enlist in the U.S. Air Force under cybersecurity upon graduation. Myers credited the certifications, hands-on training and more the CCCTC offers to prepare students for entry into the workforce.
“As a second year student in the Information Technology program, I have learned an unfathomable amount of knowledge, such as basic repair, troubleshooting, properly utilizing software, update maintenance, online and physical security, preventative measures, customer service and even something as simple as confidence and pride within myself and my work.”
Myers recently shared her knowledge and passion for cybersecurity, presenting on cyber threats for those at the Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
CCCTC’s impact extends beyond simple work preparation, she noted. Myers left West Branch in ninth grade. However, when her junior year came, she wanted to attend CCCTC. When her cyberschool program wasn’t compatible with this plan, she returned.
“Shortly after returning, I realized just how much I love this school and appreciate everyone within these walls,” Myers said. “I hold so much pride being a student here and a student at the CCCTC.”
Doran, a senior at Clearfield Area High School, is in the Health Occupations Technology program. “The health occupations (program) has taught me how to be a better person within the field,” he said. “In the future, I want to become a pediatric trauma nurse, and I’ve got to say, it has prepared me to no end. I’m more than ready to be in this field.”
Executive Director Fred Redden also spoke to the board. He noted that the career center has experienced a 34% growth since he has taken the position.
“Everybody is starting to realize there’s such a need for the blue collar worker,” Redden said.
The increased participation has strained the facility. Due to running out of room, the CCCTC is conducting a feasibility study for a large-scale renovation project. The board will likely continue hearing about this potential project.
Redden noted that the center provides a space for students and non-traditional learners to flourish.
“It’s all about trades. We’re about workforce,” Redden said. “Kids are dressed in their greasy clothes and dirty hats, and they’re right at home. They love being hands-on.”