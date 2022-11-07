Boy Scout Troop 2 and Cub Scout Pack 2 of Clearfield are hosting their 14th annual chicken and stuffing ball dinner on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 4-6:30 p.m.
The dinner is held at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church, 119 N. Second St., Clearfield. Meals are $10 each and include chicken in gravy, two stuffing balls, green beans, applesauce and cake. Meals may be eaten-in or taken-out.
Those wanting to take meals out should drive through the alley between the church and the parking lot on Church Street. Scouts will posted outside the church to take orders and bring meals to vehicles.
The meal’s committee Chairwoman Barb Jenkins said the meal began in 2010 when the troop was looking for a fundraiser.
“Our fundraising chairwoman at the time was Kathy Miller and she presented the idea of this wonderful meal cooked by leaders and parents with customers served by the Cub Scouts. The meal was such a hit that it turned out to be our troop’s biggest fundraiser of the year.”
Since that time, the meal has been held annually in November.
Jenkins said there are severable people who have been instrumental to the continued advance of the fundraiser.
“Beth Coudriet has been an invaluable asset in helping to plan and prepare for this fundraiser and in 2020, she took over as the lead person. We work as a well-oiled team.”
Since 2010, the dinner has grown and evolved. She said it now helps both Pack 2 Cub Scouts and Troop 2 Boy Scouts — both of whom are sponsored by the Clearfield Presbyterian Church.
“With being the biggest fundraiser, funds raised through the dinner really help the scouts in the pack and troop. Proceeds allow them do things they might not have been able to pay for, such as overnight campouts, activities, and the awards they earn throughout the year,” Jenkins added.
Some of the proceeds from each year’s meal have been used for different purposes. This year, the proceeds are designated to helping the Boy Scouts go to the National Jamboree next year, she explained.
“In the past we had special designations to help members in the pack/troop with medical costs, such as a scout who had Moya Moya disease which is very rare. He needed brain surgery and more recently, one of the assistant Scoutmasters was diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal cancer.”
Jenkins said the scouts, leaders and parents pull together to put on the dinner each year.
“The dinner is a lot of work, but we have fun too,” she added.