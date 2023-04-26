Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of May 1. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menus not provided.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices, available most days, are deli sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, French fries.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Macaroni with meat sauce, garlic bread stick garden salad.
THURSDAY –Chicken and cheese nachos, dinner roll, steamed carrots.
FRIDAY –Pizza slice, steamed corn.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY –Deluxe chicken sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
WEDNESDAY –Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll.
THURSDAY –Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
FRIDAY –Italian wedgie, steamed corn.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch. Alternate meal choice –4-by-6-inch cheese pizza.
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, California blend vegetables, pineapple.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza, mixed vegetables, peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken smackers, corn, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Fish, cheesy broccoli, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Sloppy Joe sandwich, green beans, pears.
High school menu:
Alternative entree are available daily. They may include salad, nachos with cheese, smoothie or a parfait. Fresh fruits, canned fruits and vegetables are available each day. All meals include a choice of milk.
MONDAY –Chicken smackers or corn dog nuggets, side salad or peas, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Cheeseburger on bun or stuffed shells, side salad or corn, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Taco wrap or quesadilla, side salad or carrots, peaches.
THURSDAY –Ham and cheese sandwich or beef and macaroni, side salad or broccoli, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY –Fish or barbecued chicken wrap, side salad or green beans, pears.
Glendale School District
Menus not provided.
Harmony Area School District
Alternate meal choices of yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick are available each day. All meals served with milk
MONDAY –Fish, dinner roll, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, applesauce.
TUESDAY –General Tso’s or sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli, fortune cookie, orange.
WEDNESDAY – Build-a-burger with lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion and pickle, macaroni salad, baked beans, apple.
THURSDAY –Hoagie with lettuce, sliced tomato and pickle, potato chips, assorted vegetables with dip, pudding, banana.
FRIDAY –Stromboli, Cesar salad, grapes.
Moshannon Valley School District
Menus not provided.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Alternate meal choice and choice of fruit and milk available each day.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Scrambled eggs, pancakes, tater tots, assorted juice.
TUESDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, corn, peach cups.
WEDNESDAY –Corn dog, barbecued baked beans, cinnamon apple slices.
THURSDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, garden side salad, diced pears.
FRIDAY –Cheesy garlic pull apart bread, cooked broccoli, applesauce.
High school:
MONDAY –Hotdog on bun, barbecued baked beans, cinnamon apple slices.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, baked French fries, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –French toast sticks, sausage, tater tots, assorted juice.
THURSDAY –Buffalo chicken Alfredo, bread, cooked broccoli, sliced apples.
FRIDAY –Barbecued rib sandwich, barbecued baked beans, peach cups.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, bread, tater tots, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, oven-roasted carrots, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, tropical fruit salad.
FRIDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, black beans, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
High school:
MONDAY –French toast sticks, sausage, tater tots, slice apples.
TUESDAY –Popcorn chicken, bread, vegetarian beans, baked French fries, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Turkey and cheese on a pretzel roll, steamed broccoli, fruit cocktail.
THURSDAY –Meatball and mozzarella hoagie, steamed carrots, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –Beef and cheese soft taco, Mexican corn salad, diced pears.