Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of April 3. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Menu not available.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices, available most days, are deli sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, French fries.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –No school, teacher’s inservice and conference day.
THURSDAY –No school, Easter break.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter break.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY –Deluxe chicken sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Ham and cheese croissant, curly fries.
WEDNESDAY –No school, teacher’s inservice and conference day.
THURSDAY –No school, Easter break.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter break.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch. Alternate meal choice –chicken patty sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich, carrots, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza, green beans, peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Fish, mixed vegetables, applesauce cup.
THURSDAY –No school.
FRIDAY –No school.
High school menu:
Alternative entree are available daily. They may include salad, nachos with cheese, smoothie or a parfait. Fresh fruits, canned fruits and vegetables are available each day. All meals include a choice of milk.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or barbecued rib sandwich, side salad or peas, peaches.
TUESDAY –Roasted chicken or hot ham and cheese sandwich, side salad or scalloped potatoes, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Stuffed crust cheese pizza or sloppy Joe sandwich, side salad or carrots, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –No school.
FRIDAY –No school.
Glendale School District
Menus not provided.
Harmony Area School District
Alternate meal choices of yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick are available each day. All meals served with milk.
MONDAY –Regular or spicy chicken patty with roll, corn, fresh pear.
TUESDAY –Fish sticks with roll, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, mixed fruit.
WEDNESDAY – Ham, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, sweet potatoes, green beans, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Walking tacos with corn chips, meat sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa and sour cream, black beans, orange.
FRIDAY –No school.
Moshannon Valley School District
Assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit and assorted milk varieties are available daily.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, steamed carrots, fruit cocktail.
TUESDAY –Ham, mashed potatoes, pineapple tidbits, mini chocolate-covered banana.
WEDNESDAY –Walking taco with nacho chips, bread, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –Chicken nuggets, bread, French fries, applesauce.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter break.
High school:
MONDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, steamed green beans, diced peaches.
TUESDAY –Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed mixed vegetables, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Ham, bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, cinnamon apple slices.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter break.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Alternate meal choice and choice of fruit and milk available each day.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Meatball and mozzarella hoagie, baked French fries, diced peaches.
TUESDAY –Baked ham, steamed corn, scalloped potatoes, baked apples, vanilla pudding.
WEDNESDAY –Pizza burger, steamed carrots, assorted juices.
THURSDAY –No school, Easter break.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter break.
High school:
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, baked French fries, cinnamon applesauce.
TUESDAY –Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, baked apples.
WEDNESDAY –Meatball and mozzarella hoagie, barbecued baked beans, diced pears.
THURSDAY –No school, Easter break.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter break.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Chicken nuggets, bread, mashed potatoes with gravy, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Meatball and mozzarella hoagie, steamed green beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, vegetarian beans, tater tots, diced pears.
THURSDAY –No school, Easter vacation.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter vacation.
High school:
MONDAY –Cheesy pepperoni panini, broccoli salad, fruit cocktail.
TUESDAY –Barbecued chicken bowl, steamed corn, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken sliders, barbecued bacon baked beans, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –No school, Easter vacation.
FRIDAY –No school, Easter vacation.