Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Feb. 13. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Area
School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices, available most days, are deli sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch and fresh baby carrots.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, dinner roll, French fries.
TUESDAY –Individual round pizza, green beans.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking taco with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –Cherry blossom chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –No school, teacher in-service day.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, dinner roll, French fries.
TUESDAY –Chicken and pasta Alfredo, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
WEDNESDAY –Soft or walking taco with seasoned meat and cheese, refried beans.
THURSDAY –General Tso’s chicken over rice, steamed broccoli.
FRIDAY –No school, teacher in-service day.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, corn, baked beans, tangerines.
TUESDAY –Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, peaches, jello.
WEDNESDAY –Poppyseed chicken, breadstick, broccoli, mixed fruit.
THURSDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, cheese stick, carrots, French fries, diced pears.
FRIDAY –No school, winter break.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch. Alternate meal choice –Hamburger on bun.
MONDAY –4-by-6-inch pizza, carrots, warm pears with raisins.
TUESDAY –Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Corn dog nuggets, green beans, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Breakfast variety, potato rounds, applesauce.
FRIDAY –No school.
High school menu:
Alternative entree are available daily. They may include salad, nachos with cheese, smoothie or a parfait. Fresh fruits, canned fruits and vegetables are available each day. All meals include a choice of milk.
MONDAY –Chicken cheesesteak sandwich or pierogies, side salad or carrots, peaches .
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza or stuffed shells, side salad or California blend vegetables, pears.
WEDNESDAY – Baked potato bar or chicken tenders, side salad or broccoli, mixed fruit, jello.
THURSDAY -Chicken club sandwich or corn dog nuggets, side salad or mixed vegetables, applesauce.
FRIDAY –No school.
Glendale School District
No menus received.
Harmony Area School District
Alternate meal choices of yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick are available each day. All meals served with milk
MONDAY –Chicken tenders, roll, smiley fries, carrots, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Chili, corn dog, tossed salad, strawberry cup.
WEDNESDAY – Hot turkey sandwich, oven fries, broccoli, peach cup.
THURSDAY –Plain, barbecue or Buffalo chicken hoagie, oven fries, corn, banana.
FRIDAY –No school, Act 80 day.
Moshannon Valley School District
Assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fruit and assorted milk varieties are available daily.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Moshannon Valley hot ham and cheese croissant, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Corn dog nuggets, steamed green beans, cinnamon apple slices.
WEDNESDAY –Popcorn chicken bowl, bread, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks, sausage, tater tots, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –Chicken nuggets, bread, steamed carrots, applesauce.
High school:
MONDAY –Grilled hot dog or cheeseburger on bun, steamed green beans, diced peaches.
TUESDAY –General Tso’s chicken bowl, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits .
WEDNESDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, steamed peas, tropical fruit salad.
FRIDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, seasoned potato wedges, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Choice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Hot ham and cheese sandwich, French fries, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Baked penne, garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Breaded chicken smackers, biscuit, mashed potatoes, assorted juice.
THURSDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, rice, corn, peaches.
FRIDAY –No school.
High school:
MONDAY –Meatball hoagie, green beans, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Chicken Alfredo, garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apple slices.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets, biscuit, scalloped potatoes, diced peaches.
THURSDAY –Cheeseburger on bun, corn, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –No school.
West Branch Area School District
Alternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Popcorn chicken, bread, tater tots, diced peaches.
TUESDAY –French toast sticks, sausage, tater tots, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken nuggets or corndog nuggets, bread, tater tots, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Cheesy breadsticks, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY –No school, winter break.
High school:
MONDAY –French toast sticks, sausage, tater tots, tropical fruit salad.
TUESDAY –Chicken sliders, tater tots, barbecued bacon baked beans, fruit cocktail.
WEDNESDAY –Pork barbecue sandwich, tater tots, vegetarian beans, mandarin oranges.
THURSDAY –Beef and cheese soft taco, Mexican corn salad, fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY –No school, winter break.