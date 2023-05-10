Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of May 15. All menus are subject to change due to food availability.
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
MONDAY –Sloppy Joe, cheese stick, tater tots, broccoli, mixed fruit.
TUESDAY –Toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, peaches, jello.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy breadsticks with dipping sauce, mixed vegetables, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, grapes.
FRIDAY –Stuffed crust pizza, baby carrots, side salad, pineapple.
Clearfield Area School District
Available at both schools each day are assorted fresh vegetables, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary alternate choices, available most days, are deli sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch and fresh baby carrots.
Elementary school menu:
MONDAY –Hot dog, chili dog or barbecued rib sandwich, baked beans.
TUESDAY –Chicken nuggets, dinner roll, mashed potatoes with gravy.
WEDNESDAY –Cheesy breadstick with dipping sauce, green beans.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage and hash rounds.
FRIDAY –Chicken fries, dinner roll, crinkle-cut potatoes.
High school alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza slice, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salads, cereal crunch lunch, flatbreads, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, side salads, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
High school menu:
MONDAY –Cheesesteak sandwich, French fries.
TUESDAY –Turkey and bacon wedgie with chipotle ranch sauce, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY –Chicken and pasta Alfredo, dinner roll, steamed broccoli.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with syrup, sausage, hash rounds.
FRIDAY –Beef and cheese nachos, steamed carrots.
Curwensville Area School District
Elementary school menu:
Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch. Alternate meal choice –pulled pork sandwich.
MONDAY –Chicken patty sandwich, peas, mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY –Domino’s smart slice pizza, green beans, pears.
WEDNESDAY – Breakfast variety, potato rounds, peaches.
THURSDAY –Baked ziti with meatballs, side salad or fresh carrots, applesauce.
FRIDAY –Hot dog on bun, baked beans, mixed fruit.
High school menu:
Alternative entree are available daily. They may include salad, nachos with cheese, smoothie or a parfait. Fresh fruits, canned fruits and vegetables are available each day. All meals include a choice of milk.
MONDAY –Mozzarella-filled sticks with sauce or hamburger on bun, side salad or carrots, pears.
TUESDAY –Chicken patty sandwich or barbecued rib sandwich, side salad or broccoli, mandarin oranges.
WEDNESDAY – Stuffed crust cheese pizza or sloppy Joe sandwich, side salad or corn, applesauce.
THURSDAY –Breakfast variety with sausage, side salad or potato rounds, peaches.
FRIDAY –Chicken tenders, corn dog nuggets, side salad or green beans, mixed fruit.
Glendale School District
Menus not provided.
Harmony Area School District
Alternate meal choices of yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick are available each day. All meals served with milk
MONDAY –Turkey and cheese sandwich, sweet potatoes, fruit salad.
TUESDAY –Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken, bacon ranch sandwich, tossed salad, pear.
THURSDAY –Cook’s choice, vegetable, apple.
FRIDAY –Pizza palooka, assorted vegetables with dip, orange quarters.
Moshannon Valley School District
All meals are served with milk. Alternate meal choices available.
Elementary:
MONDAY –Fish sticks, bread, steamed mixed vegetables, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Walking taco with nacho chips, bread, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Hot ham and cheese croissant, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
THURSDAY –Turkey, ham and cheese stuffer, oven-roasted carrots, diced peaches.
FRIDAY –Italian dunkers, steamed mixed vegetables, applesauce.
High School:
MONDAY –Salisbury steak with gravy, bread, mashed potatoes, diced pears.
TUESDAY –Chicken and cheese soft tacos, steamed carrots, applesauce.
WEDNESDAY –Pasta with meat sauce, steamed peas, tropical fruit salad.
THURSDAY –General Tso’s chicken bowl, steamed corn, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Italian dunkers, steamed broccoli, diced peaches.
Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Alternate meal choice and choice of fruit and milk available each day.
Elementary:
MONDAY –French toast sticks, sausage, tater tots, assorted fresh fruit.
TUESDAY –Pulled pork sandwich, corn, pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY –Hot turkey and cheese melt, baked French fries, assorted fresh fruit.
THURSDAY –Meatball hoagie, mixed vegetables, pineapple tidbits.
FRIDAY –Baked Italian dunkers, baby carrots, assorted juice.
High school:
MONDAY –Breaded chicken patty on bun, corn, applesauce.
TUESDAY –Turkey and cheese melt, cooked broccoli, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY –Double dogs, barbecued baked beans, cinnamon apple slices.
THURSDAY –French toast sticks with sausage, tater tots, assorted juice.
FRIDAY –Meatball hoagie, mixed vegetables, assorted fruit.
West Branch Area School District
Menus not provided.