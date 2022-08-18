The Pennsylvania State Education Association has released information showing the implications of GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s proposed elimination of property tax and school vouchers for school districts across the state, if elected in November.
The following is information gathered by PSEA regarding funding cuts, staff cuts, and the increase in student-teacher ratio if Mastriano’s plan would occur.
- Revenue Decline — $15,152,765 (30%)
- Staffing Decline — 166 (52%)
- Increase in Student to Teacher Ratio — 18
- Revenue Decline — $6,492,756 (37%)
- Staffing Decline — 80 (57%)
- Increase in Student to Teacher Ratio — 18
- Revenue Decline — $17,544,144 (29%)
- Staffing Decline — 213 (39%)
- Increase in Student to Teacher Ratio — 9
- Revenue Decline — $5,030,614 (38%)
- Staffing Decline — 67 (53%)
- Increase in Student to Teacher Ratio — 21
- Revenue Decline — $3,001,600 (47%)
- Staffing Decline — 37 (63%)
- Increase in Student to Teacher Ratio — 12
- Revenue Decline — 5,827,137 (37%)
- Staffing Decline — 69 (58%)
- Increase in Student to Teacher Ratio –21
- Revenue Decline — 12,236,124 (39%)
- Staffing Decline — 136 (55%)
- Increase in Student to Teacher Ratio –16
- Revenue Decline — 7,185,193 (38%)
- Staffing Decline — 81 (56%)
- Increase in Student to Teacher Ratio — 17