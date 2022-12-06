An Altoona woman is incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail unable to post bond after being charged with stealing more than $25,000 in numerous Walmart thefts.
Tammy Marie Koch, 37, was arraigned in front of District Judge J. Michael Morris on Tuesday morning, charged with conspiracy retail theft, retail theft, and receiving stolen property, all felonies of the third degree; and trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
On Monday at 8:10 p.m. at Walmart in Clearfield, Lawrence Township Police were dispatched for a report of a female being at the story after being previously trespassed.
It was found that Koch was involved in other incidents regarding retail theft when she was observed by Walmart staff. Koch was detained and questioned in reference to the reported thefts that had previously occurred, as well as trespassing.
Koch provided consent to search her belongings, which she was found to be in possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, controlled substances, bulk currency and drug paraphernalia.
Prior to Monday’s arrest, police received a report on Dec. 1 about a theft ring involving four individuals stealing from numerous Walmart stores in multiple states in excess of $25,000.
It was found that two thefts occurred at the Clearfield Walmart on Sept. 23 and Nov. 14.
The investigation revealed that Koch and John Setser, 31, of Altoona, entered the store and stole merchandise in the amount of $1,664 on Sept. 23.
On Nov. 14, Koch had allegedly entered the store with two other known individuals where Koch stole merchandise in the amount of $2,196.
A warrant has been obtained for Setser for the same charges as Koch. The investigation is ongoing in reference to the other two individuals’ involvement.
Koch is in Clearfield County Jail on $100,000 monetary bail. As of Tuesday afternoon Koch had not yet posted bail.