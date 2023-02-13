Clearfield County Republicans to host petition signing eventThe Clearfield County Republican Committee will hold a petition signing event prior to its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Registered Republicans are invited to come meet candidates for office and sign candidate petitions between 6-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Republican Headquarters located at 36 N. Second St., Clearfield.
The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m. Candidates present will introduce themselves and give short remarks.
Candidates on the ballot for 2023 include statewide judicial races, county offices, magisterial district judges, school board races and local municipality offices
Light refreshments will be served. For additional information call 814-592-9303.