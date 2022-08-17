AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
Buy Now

Local law enforcement and traffic safety officials gathered Wednesday to stress the dangers of aggressive driving. From left are Lawrence Township Police Department Sgt. Julie Curry, Lawrence Township Police Chief Doug Clark, Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vince McGinnis, Sandy Township Police Officer Terry Young, DuBois City Police Officer Orlando Prosper, Highway Safety Network Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Josh Woods and state Department of Transportation Safety Press Officer Tim Nebgen.

 Dianne Byers

Standing within a short proximity of a busy intersection on state Route 879 near Clearfield, public safety officials stressed the dangers of aggressive driving.

Through Sunday, Aug. 21, statewide law enforcement is making a concerted effort to enforce regulations for drivers who speed, tailgate or run red lights.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos