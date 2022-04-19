MORRISDALE — Forgotten Hearts Horse Sanctuary located in Morrisdale is hosting a nonprofit event “Forgotten Hearts 2nd Wild West Festival” on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Morrisdale Firemen’s Recreation Center.
The event will include a flea market and over 25 vendors. All veterans will be recognized.
Additional entertainment will include line dancing and a DJ, country music, food concession stands, horse drawn wagon rides, pony rides if the weather permits, and the organization’s tiniest rescue “Whisper” as well as the largest rescue “Rio.”
There will be a large Chinese auction, 50/50, contests, and great prizes for best western outfits.
There event will have its own Marshall, sheriffs, and deputies patrolling the grounds — and you might even have to come up with bail money to get yourself out of the jail.
Forgotten Hearts is owned by Lana Hubler-Thompson. The organization is federal, state, and township-approved as a nonprofit horse rescue sanctuary.
The purpose of the sanctuary is to rescue abused, neglected, or unwanted horses, mules, ponies, donkeys. The organization rescues, retrains, and re-homes some — but for many this is their home forever.
Some of the horses will be used in the programs offered here.
Future plans for the sanctuary are getting a bigger barn with a riding arena for use in riding programs for the veterans.
Anyone who knows of a horse in need or would like to make a donation should call/text 814-577-4834 or mail donations to Forgotten Hearts Horse Sanctuary, 963 Allport Cutoff, Morrisdale, PA 16858. All donations are tax deductible.