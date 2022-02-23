Local funeral director Bradley Dimmick has reached a milestone 35th year of helping local families at Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. in Clearfield. He is also supervisor of the firm.
When he was in high school, Dimmick took an English mini course called ‘Man Faces Death.’ During the course, he toured a funeral home and took an interest in the career. Although his father was a minister, Dimmick wanted to find a different way to serve the public.
“It was still a way that I could serve people and be of help to them in that specific time in their life,” Dimmick said.
As a funeral director, Dimmick, who graduated from Curwensville High School, Penn State and Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, does a bit of everything from preparation work to meeting with families.
From the late 1980s until now, Dimmick has noted some changes in the profession. When he began, there may have been five to 10 cremations in a year. Now the figure is about 50 percent.
“It’s a form of disposition that’s become more prevalent over the years,” Dimmick said.
Those in the profession see a lot of death and grief.
“The major way to stay positive is you have to look at it like you’re helping people through a difficult time,” Dimmick said. “That’s what you stay focused on.”
The team also supports each other by keeping things light as possible and maintaining a sense of humor.
“We can laugh among ourselves to help us out,” said Gary Wigfield, a part-time funeral assistant.
There are some new additions to the team. Susan Carper joined the team as office manager in December 2021. Debora Kruise joined the firm as location manager and funeral director on Jan. 27.
Dimmick noted that many people don’t realize how many decisions must be made at the time of death. His job is to help guide people through the process.
“You have to put a lot of your effort toward the living because you’re here to help them,” Dimmick said. “You’re here to help them get through one of the hardest times of their life. What keeps me going with it — it’s being there to help people. That’s what it’s all about.”