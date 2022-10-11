A Curwensville man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female who was also his employee.
Kevin Legenski, 39, owner of Uncle Buck’s Creations, 211 Chester St. in Clearfield, is facing charges of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors — both felonies of the third degree; and endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor o the third degree.
According to Lawrence Township police, officers received a report about the relationship between the employer and his teenage employee. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Legenski was having sexual contact with the teen while at work, as well as exchanging explicit photos and videos via cellular device.
Charges have been filed by Lawrence Township Police at District Judge Michael Morris’ office, but additional details through the affidavit of probable cause were not yet available.
Uncle Buck’s Creations announced last week on social media that the business was closing due to a “family situation” and everything was being sold at a discount until all merchandise was gone.