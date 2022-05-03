CURWENSVILLE — An in-person Envirothon event returned to Curwensville Lake Recreation Area on Tuesday.
Four high schools, Clearfield, Curwensville, DuBois and West Branch, each brought three teams to compete in Tuesday’s event for top scores in four categories including aquatics, forestry, soils and land use and wildlife. Each year the lineup includes a category for a current issue. This year it was waste to resource.
Teams use the knowledge they have learned in the classroom to engage in activities and testing in various stations to earn their scores.
The team with the highest score, 346, was West Branch Area High School’s Enviro-Mentals. Members of the team are Olivia Blasko, Katlyn Folmar, Noah Fry, Rylee Sabol and Paige Washic. They are coached by Dan Socash.
Second went to Curwensville Area High School’s Ruffed Grouse and third to DuBois Area High School’s Beavers.
The envirothon is sponsored annually by Clearfield County Conservation District. Last year, the environmental education competition was held virtually. It was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
CCCD Director Willie Null said the agency was thrilled to be able to host the event live this year.
“We are so glad to be here. After two years, it is very nice to have the kids back, interacting and to be able to get out here at Curwensville Lake and have them working with representatives of various state agencies.”
The Enviro-Mentals will compete May 25 at the state Envirothon held at Camp Mount Luther at Mifflinburg. It will be a hybrid competition with the testing event held onsite and the oral component virtually.